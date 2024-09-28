Ohio State QB Will Howard Prepares for First Big Ten Test at Michigan State

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard looks to throw a pass against Akron during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. EAST LANSING, Mich. - Ohio State quarterback Will Howard grew up in Pennsylvania watching Big Ten football on television and Saturday he will finally get his first conference test when the third-ranked Buckeyes visit Michigan State .

Howard expects the Buckeyes to face their sternest test of the season against the Spartans after scoring an average of 52.3 points in victories over Akron, Western Michigan and Marshall. Among Bowl Subdivision teams, the Buckeyes are ranked fifth in total offense with 552 yards per game, third in scoring offense and 14th in both rushing and passing offense. Ohio State is ranked third in total defense.

“There’s definitely not panic, at least in our building,” Smith said. “At the same time, there’s a sense of urgency. We want to be playing our best football at the end. We got to keep on improving. We had opportunity to win a game, but we also had opportunity to be sitting here at one and three. We’ve been able to finish on a field. The last game we didn’t.”Ohio State coach Ryan Day insists his players should not become too comfortable or overconfident despite their early season dominance.

