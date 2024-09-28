Ohio State Looks To Dominate Michigan State In Primetime Showdown

Last week, Marshall gave Ohio State a somewhat stiffer test than expected in the first half before Ryan Day's squad pulled away definitively in the final 30 minutes. This evening, the Buckeyes will face their greatest challenge yet this season as the Michigan State Spartans pursue their first home win over OSU in 25 years.

Only Matt Gutridge believes the Buckeyes will fail to cover the spread. Andy Anders projects the greatest margin of victory by 38 points, while Gutridge has the Buckeyes narrowly missing a cover by just a point and a half.The game's projected total started out at a line of 48.5 before decreasing very slightly to 48 points a few hours ahead of kickoff. Among the Eleven Warriors staff, 11 of 14 employees believe the over will hit.

Jason Priestas and George Eisner anticipate the under will cash in this contest, while Gutridge's tally would result in a push. Eisner has the shallowest total among all staff members at just 42 points, while beat stars Anders and Dan Hope tie for the loftiest projection at 58 points.

Ohio State Michigan State Big Ten College Football Football Game

