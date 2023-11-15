Ohio State falls behind Georgia in CFP rankings

After back-to-back weeks as the top-ranked team in the CFP, Ohio State falls behind Georgia in the third release of the rankings. On Tuesday, Ryan Day was asked if the Buckeyes are 'North America's Team,' 'Buckeye Nation's Team' or 'Ohio's Team.' The Ohio State head coach responded with an artful answer as he avoided the question's reference to 'That's a good question,' Day said. 'It's been a long road to get to November, and each team has its own identity.

Each team has its own dynamics and its own journey. Here we are in November. Coming to work every day with these guys – the consistency, the maturity, the competitiveness, the look in their eyes – this is a great team to be around with great guys. It's about these guys on the team. It's about the guys that put it on the line on Saturday and put the work in here. We will do that again this week and keep swinging

