Ohio Sheriff Deletes Post Suggesting Harris Supporters Should House Immigrants

in which he said people with Kamala Harris yard signs should have their addresses written down so that immigrants can be sent to live with them.

The sheriff's comment about Harris' supporters — made on his personal Facebook account and his campaign’s account — sparked outrage among some Democrats who took it as a threat. His supporters called that reaction overblown, arguing he was making a political point about unrestrained immigration and that he was exercising his right to free speech.

Randi Clites, a Democratic member of the elections board who introduced the motion, said Tuesday she was compelled to act by the “community outcry" against Zuchowski, noting that people who packed an NAACP meeting last week said they felt intimidated.

