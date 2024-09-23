Ohio Issues Quarantine Over Invasive Spotted Lanternfly

CINCINNATI - The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a quarantine in Hamilton County over an invasive species.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest that is capable of killing grapevines, black walnut saplings and tree of heaven, according to theIt was first identified in Ohio in 2020, and has since been found in several other areas of the state.can feed on more than 100 plant species, and has the potential to greatly impact the viticulture, tree fruit, nursery, and timber industries, according to ODA.

"Do not move outdoor lawn furniture, garden equipment, or firewood without first inspecting the items for SLF life stages. If moving to a new area, check to see if you are required to follow quarantine regulations of Ohio or any other state," said the ODA.the ODA asks them to take a picture of the invasive pest and report the finding toODA first announced the quarantine in October 2021 but has now designated SLF as a destructive plant pest under Ohio law.

Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine Ohio Invasive Species Agriculture

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohio Wesleyan volunteers help feed the need at Mid-Ohio Regional Food CollectiveAs Ohio Wesleyan University student Ian Sander moves boxes around a Grove City warehouse, he's helping carry the weight in fight to end hunger in Central Ohio.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Northeast Ohio road construction: Center Street Bridge to have brief closuresThe Ohio Department of Transportation has released an updated list of detours for Northeast Ohio.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Ohio's oldest fair is in this Northeast Ohio communityPosition: Reporter

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Several cases of botulism found in Ohio prison linked to ‘hooch’; Officials investigatingOhio health officials are investigating after several cases of botulism were found at an Ohio prison.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day issues a warning for teams focused on Jeremiah SmithOhio State football coach Ryan Day has a warning for teams focused on slowing down freshman WR Jeremiah Smith.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »