Ohio Issues Quarantine Over Invasive Spotted Lanternfly

CINCINNATI - The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a quarantine in Hamilton County over an invasive species.
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest that is capable of killing grapevines, black walnut saplings and tree of heaven, according to theIt was first identified in Ohio in 2020, and has since been found in several other areas of the state.can feed on more than 100 plant species, and has the potential to greatly impact the viticulture, tree fruit, nursery, and timber industries, according to ODA.
"Do not move outdoor lawn furniture, garden equipment, or firewood without first inspecting the items for SLF life stages. If moving to a new area, check to see if you are required to follow quarantine regulations of Ohio or any other state," said the ODA.the ODA asks them to take a picture of the invasive pest and report the finding toODA first announced the quarantine in October 2021 but has now designated SLF as a destructive plant pest under Ohio law.
Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine Ohio Invasive Species Agriculture
