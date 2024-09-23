Ohio Governor And Media Claim Massive Haitian Migration Is Legal

The GOP governor of Ohio and many pro-migration media outlets insist the federal government’s huge Haitian migration into the city of Springfield is legal.. “I am saddened by how they and others continue to repeat claims that lack evidence and disparage the legal migrants living in Springfield.”

That two-level status also means they are illegal migrants who can work legally and can legally get anti-poverty aid. Ohio Gov. DeWine recognized the distinction when he described the Haitians as “legal migrants,” not as “immigrants,” Feere noted. “An immigrant is a person who’s in the United States with permanent residency — anyone with TPS is by definition is not an immigrant, they’re here temporarily and will be going home because of their illegal status,” Feere said.

That law also ensures that every foreigner — including Haitians — is inadmissible if they do not have a green card, a tourist visa, a business traveler visa, or a temporary work visa.“Parole allows an individual, who may be inadmissible or otherwise ineligible for admission into the United States, to be paroled into the United States for a temporary period.”

Is there an urgent humanitarian reason or significant public benefit to the American people? I don’t think that this administration has adequately made that case.” before they can file the lawsuit. “The standing test can be met if the states have lost funds because of the alleged wrong. However, the parole program allows Mayorkas to claim that states do not have to expend more money when migrants arrive via parole instead of illegally.

Mayorkas’ parole inflow is in addition to the annual flows of roughly one million legal immigrants, at least 500,000 temporary blue-collar workers, at least, hundreds of thousands of asylum-seeking grants, and at least 500,000 “gotaways” who sneak through Mayorkas’ poor guarded border. Mayoorkas’ vast inflow adds up to roughly one migrant for every American birth, despitedid not include any language to block Mayorkas’s parole pipeline.

Haitian Migration Temporary Protected Status Springfield Ohio Immigration Policy Joe Biden

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohio governor shows support for program that brought influx of Haitian immigrants to SpringfieldPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Ohio's Republican Governor Defends Haitian Immigrants: 'Helped the Economy''What the companies tell us is that they are very good workers,' Mike DeWine said on Sunday.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Trump And Vance's Haitian Immigrant Claims Weaken GOP Border Message, Says Ohio GovernorOhio Governor Mike DeWine criticized former President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance for promoting unfounded claims about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, saying their rhetoric undermines the Republican Party's border message.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Ohio governor to answer Haitian migrant surge with additional law enforcement, $2.5M health spendingGov. Mike DeWine urges federal government to help communities marred by the surge of illegal Haitian migrants coming to Springfield, Ohio.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Ohio Governor Rebukes Trump, Vance Over False Haitian Pet-Eating ConspiracyRepublican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine condemned the false conspiracy theories spread by Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance about Haitian immigrants stealing and eating people's pets in Springfield, Ohio. He called the claims 'garbage' and urged a focus on real issues.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Haitian American Condemns Trump's 'Asinine' Accusations About Haitian Immigrants Eating PetsA Haitian American, Carmine Simon Smith, criticizes Donald Trump and other right-wing figures for spreading the false narrative that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are stealing and eating pets. Smith expresses deep disappointment and heartbreak over these accusations, emphasizing the hard work, dignity, and contributions of Haitian Americans.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »