Ohio Drought May Be Affecting Pawpaw Fruit

Valerie Libbey holds a normal-sized pawpaw, left, next to a drought-affected pawpaw from her farm, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Washington Court House, Ohio . WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Stubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.

“I had walked into the orchard to do my regular irrigation and the smell of the fruit just hit me,” said Libbey, who added that this year’s harvest period was much shorter than in previous years and the fruits themselves were smaller and more bitter. That’s in line with the effects human-caused climate change is having on the Midwest according to the National Climate Change Assessment, a government report that comes out every four or five years. Last year's report said that both extreme drought and flooding were threatening crops and animal production in the region.

Chmiel said that pawpaw trees, which are generally considered low-maintenance, don't like to have their roots submerged in water for too long, which his trees experienced in 2018 and 2019 during particularly wet spring conditions.

Pawpaw Drought Climate Change Ohio Agriculture

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

In Ohio, drought and shifting weather patterns affect North America's largest native fruitStubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

In Ohio, drought and shifting weather patterns affect North America's largest native fruitStubborn drought in Ohio and shifting weather patterns appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit, the pawpaw. Avocado-sized with a taste sometimes described as a cross between a mango and banana, the pawpaw is beloved by many but rarely seen in grocery stores in the U.S. due to its short shelf life.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

In Ohio, drought and shifting weather patterns affect North America's largest native fruitStubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

In Ohio, drought and shifting weather patterns affect North America’s largest native fruitStubborn drought in Ohio and shifting weather patterns appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit, the pawpaw

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

In Ohio, severe drought affects beloved fruitStubborn drought in Ohio and shifting weather patterns appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit, the pawpaw.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

When a Summer Drought Begins in the Winter: Investigating Snow DroughtWhen a Summer Drought Begins in the Winter: Investigating Snow Drought From thirsty agricultural crops to whitewater rafters

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »