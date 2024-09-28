Officials Warn EVs Could Catch Fire If Inundated With Saltwater From Hurricane Helene

Officials warn that EVs could catch fire if inundated with saltwater from Hurricane HeleneBy JOSH FUNKAssociated PressThe Associated Press

Of course, electric vehicle owners won’t be able to charge their cars during a power outage, so they may need to watch how much they drive. But EVs aren’t any worse off than conventional vehicles because gas stations can’t pump fuel in a power outage either.since it was first seen after Hurricane Sandy struck the Northeast in 2012. But no one seems to have detailed statistics on just how often this happens.

But it happens often enough that Florida officials were worried about the possibility before Hurricane Helene arrived because they were expecting a potentially devastatingThese fires do seem to be linked specifically to saltwater because salt can conduct electricity. Similar problems haven’t been reported after freshwater flooding in California that was driven by heavy rains early this year.

“Where it begins to be a problem is if you have the batteries submerged in standing water. That’s where it starts to overcome the moisture seals in the battery,” Barth said.

EV Electric Vehicle Hurricane Saltwater Fire Safety

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Officials warn that EVs could catch fire if inundated with saltwater from Hurricane HeleneElectric vehicle owners who live in the path of hurricanes should be wary of the risk their cars could catch fire if they are inundated by saltwater as the powerful storm moves ashore. There have been several instances of electric vehicles igniting after past hurricanes, so Florida Gov.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Officials warn that EVs could catch fire if inundated with saltwater from Hurricane HeleneElectric vehicle owners who live in the path of hurricanes should be wary of the risk their cars could catch fire if they are inundated by saltwater as the powerful storm moves ashore.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Officials warn that EVs could catch fire if inundated with saltwater from Hurricane HeleneElectric vehicle owners who live in the path of hurricanes should be wary of the risk their cars could catch fire if they are inundated by saltwater as the powerful storm moves ashore.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Officials warn that EVs could catch fire if inundated with saltwater from Hurricane HeleneSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Weakening Hurricane Helene still 'extremely dangerous,' officials warnThe storm had weakened to Category 1, after slamming into the southeastern US coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane Helene could yield major flooding, tornadoes and 'devastating' winds, experts warnMonisha Ravisetti is Space.com's Astronomy Editor. She covers black holes, star explosions, gravitational waves, exoplanet discoveries and other enigmas hidden across the fabric of space and time. Previously, she was a science writer at CNET, and before that, reported for The Academic Times.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »