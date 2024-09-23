OceanGate Co-Founder To Testify In Titanic Submersible Implosion Investigation

The co-founder of the company that owned the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic is scheduled to testify before the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday as part of its investigation of the maritime disaster.

Sohnlein left the Washington company years ago, but in the aftermath of the submersible's implosion, he spoke in defense of its efforts. In his testimony, he is expected to provide perspective into the company's inner workings. Other witnesses expected to testify Monday include former OceanGate engineering director Phil Brooks and Roy Thomas of the American Bureau of Shipping. The hearing is expected to run through Friday and include more witnesses.

Coast Guard officials noted at the start of the hearing that the submersible had not been independently reviewed, as is standard practice. That and Titan's unusual design subjected it to scrutiny in the undersea exploration community.

