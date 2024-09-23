OceanGate Co-Founder Says Submersible Construction Wasn't Original Plan

The co-founder and former CEO of OceanGate said the company originally never planned to build its own submersibles while testifying during akilled in a catastrophic implosion while on a deep-sea voyage to see the Titanic wreckage in June 2023. He left the company in 2013, years before OceanGate began conducting dives to the Titanic with the Titan, an experimental, unclassified vessel.

He said most active commercial submersibles dive relatively shallow -- less than 1,000 meters -- limiting how much of the ocean can be explored. Sohnlein said Rush "convinced ourselves that it'd be possible to build a sub that would meet all of our business requirements.""That's not a novel idea," he said. "It wasn't innovative, it was just something that we started looking at while I was still there."

Sohnlein said he made the "difficult decision" to leave the company at that point because there wasn't going to be much for him to do in terms of operations.

Oceangate Submersible Titanic Implosion Sohnlein

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



6abc / 🏆 250. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OceanGate Co-Founder To Testify In Submersible Implosion InvestigationGuillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of OceanGate with Stockton Rush who perished in the Titan submersible implosion, will testify before the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday. The hearing aims to investigate the cause of the disaster and delve into the company's inner workings.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

OceanGate Co-Founder To Testify In Coast Guard Hearing Over Titan Submersible DisasterGuillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of OceanGate with Stockton Rush who perished in the Titan submersible implosion, is scheduled to testify before the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday as part of its investigation into the maritime disaster.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Sohnlein to testify in Titan submersible implosion investigationThe surviving co-founder of the company that owned the doomed Titan submersible is scheduled to testify Monday as a US Coast Guard panel’s investigation continues into what led to the implosion that killed five people.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

OceanGate co-founder to testify at Coast Guard hearing on submersible implosionThe Coast Guard opened a public hearing earlier this month that is part of a high-level investigation into the cause of the implosion.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

OceanGate Co-Founder To Testify In Titanic Submersible Implosion InvestigationGuillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of OceanGate, the company that owned the submersible Titan, is scheduled to testify before the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday as part of their investigation into the June 2023 implosion.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

OceanGate CEO crashed a submersible years before Titan implosion, whistleblower saysThe former director of operations testified that Stockton Rush crashed a submersible in 2016 and only gave up control when a tearful passenger screamed at him.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »