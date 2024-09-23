OceanGate Co-Founder Says Company Didn't Originally Plan To Build Its Own Submersibles

OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Sohnlein testifies at the Titan marine board of investigation hearing Sept. 23, 2024, in North Charleston, S.C.The co-founder and former CEO of OceanGate said the company originally never planned to build its own submersibles while testifying during akilled in a catastrophic implosion while on a deep-sea voyage to see the Titan ic wreckage in June 2023.

"We wanted to change that," Sohnlein said. "We wanted to give humanity greater access to the ocean -- and specifically the deep ocean, anything deeper than 1,000 meters."Sohnlein said they eventually realized they would need to build their own submersible to achieve that business model. "They have very low resistance to impact loads, and the hull is susceptible to deformation under applied external loading," he said."We were transitioning from an operations phase to an engineering phase, and that was really his strength and not mine," Sohnlein said of Rush. "It made sense for him to take the reins of the company."

MORE: Titan passenger said he understood risk if something went wrong in experimental sub: 'It wasn't supposed to be safe'"As a shareholder, I didn't want to take up room in the sub. I wanted to make that available for the people that the dive was intended for," he said, people for whom seeing the Titanic was their "life dream.""Neither Stockton nor I were ever driven by tourism," he said.

Oceangate Titan Submersible Implosion Coast Guard

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OceanGate co-founder says company didn't originally set out to build its own subGuillermo Sohnlein testified in a Coast Guard hearing on the Titan implosion.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

OceanGate co-founder says Titan built from scratch because no one else could meet needsCarbon fiber was used because the company wanted a lightweight, less costly sub.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

OceanGate co-founder says Titan built from scratch because no one else could meet needsThe co-founder of the company that owned the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic said Monday the company zeroed in on the use of carbon fiber for the doomed vessel because the company wanted a lightweight, less costly submersible that did not need to be tethered to an expensive mother ship.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

OceanGate co-founder defends choices before Titan tragedy, cites cost and innovationThe Coast Guard opened a public hearing earlier this month that is part of a high-level investigation into the cause of the implosion.

Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »

OceanGate Co-Founder Reveals Vision for Fleet of Submersibles'This can't be the end of deep ocean exploration,' Guillermo Sohnlein declared, during week two of the U.S. Coast Guard investigation.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

OceanGate Co-Founder To Testify In Submersible Implosion InvestigationGuillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of OceanGate with Stockton Rush who perished in the Titan submersible implosion, will testify before the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday. The hearing aims to investigate the cause of the disaster and delve into the company's inner workings.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »