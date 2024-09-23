OceanGate Co-Founder Says Building Subs Was Never Original Plan

The co-founder and former CEO of OceanGate said the company originally never planned to build its own submersibles while testifying during akilled in a catastrophic implosion while on a deep-sea voyage to see the Titan ic wreckage in June 2023. He left the company in 2013, years before OceanGate began conducting dives to the Titan ic with the Titan , an experimental, unclassified vessel.

He said most active commercial submersibles dive relatively shallow -- less than 1,000 meters -- limiting how much of the ocean can be explored. Sohnlein said Rush "convinced ourselves that it'd be possible to build a sub that would meet all of our business requirements.""That's not a novel idea," he said. "It wasn't innovative, it was just something that we started looking at while I was still there."

Sohnlein said he made the "difficult decision" to leave the company at that point because there wasn't going to be much for him to do in terms of operations.

