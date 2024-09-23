Oakland Mayor Orders Increased Homeless Sweeps

Mayor Sheng Thao delivers her first State of the City address at City Hall in Oakland , Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao directed city agencies on Monday to ramp up homeless sweeps in an effort to “return public spaces to the public.”

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed has made national headlines for ordering a citywide crackdown on encampments and directing officials to fine or arrest homeless people who decline to move into a shelter. In Berkeley, officials this monthwithout first offering shelter or housing. In San Jose, meanwhile, Mayor Matt Mahan has said the high court’s ruling has made it easier to enforce the city’s expanded no-camping laws.

City officials said they will continue offering shelter to every homeless person forced out by a sweep. But Oakland, like every other big city in the Bay Area, lacks anywhere near enough shelter space for everyone on the street. And even when beds do become available, homeless people often refuse them for a range of personal reasons, from health and safety concerns to a reluctance to follow curfews.

Homelessness Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao Homeless Encampments Supreme Court Ruling

