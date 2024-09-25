Oakland Encampment Clearances Could Increase Under New Policy

A new policy just announced in Oakland could lead to the city clearing out more of the city's encampments sheltering unhoused residents.On Monday, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao issued an executive order that allows the city to get more aggressive with clearing out existing sites.The encampment along East 12th Street from 14th to 18th avenues is visible from Interstate 880. It's most known for the shed homes: makeshift cottages cobbled together from plywood and scraps.

When it rains, it won't rain on my head, so that's all I'm worried about now,' says Whiteside.Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said while it's no longer required by law, the city will still offer a shelter bed to every person at an encampment the city decides to clear. 'We have to prioritize how we combat this because it's been so many years of not doing anything,' said Mayor Thao.

