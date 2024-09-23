NYX Professional Makeup Launches New Limited-Edition SFX Collection for Halloween 2024

NYX Professional Makeup has a new limited-edition line of SFX makeup available just in time for Halloween 2024. Featuring new products in vibrant hues, pieces from this collection are ideal for creating spooky, scary makeup designs for the forthcoming holiday.

Memorable reality TV “villains” star in the campaign for the new NYX Professional Makeup collection, with makeup designed to make them look like famous comic book and movie villains. NeNe Leakes, an alum of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” series, stars as Poison Ivy, while Pauly D. of “Jersey Shore” fame appears in the campaign in Joker makeup. Christine Quinn of “Selling Sunset” also appears in the campaign as Catwoman.

NYX’s new SFX line features body paint palettes, butter gloss metallics, and SFX face and body paint sticks. This limited-edition collection is designed for easy application and a smooth, matte finish. The cruelty-free and vegan makeup collection includes butter gloss metallics in “ice” and “blood” tones and up to seven different colors for face and body paint.

Here, see photos of the new products included in NYX Professional Makeup’s line of limited-edition SFX makeup.Image Credit: NYX Professional MakeupNYX Professional Makeup’s Limited-Edition Line of SFX Products Pauly D. as The Joker for NYX Professional Makeup Limited-Edition Line of SFX Products.Image Credit: NYX Professional MakeupNYX Professional Makeup’s Limited-Edition Line of SFX Products Whitney Adebayo as Freddy Krueger for NYX Professional Makeup Limited-Edition Line of SFX Products.

SFX Makeup Halloween NYX Professional Makeup Limited Edition Reality TV

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wwd / 🏆 24. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

11 Best Makeup Brushes, According to Makeup Artists 2024We asked makeup artist pros and beauty experts to pick the best makeup brushes so you can swipe, stipple, and smudge your way to a flawless finish.

Source: glamour_fashion - 🏆 119. / 63 Read more »

Pamela Anderson Paired Menswear With No-Makeup MakeupPamela Anderson wore a suit to the premiere of 'The Last Showgirl' at the Toronto International Film Festival. See her look, here.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

12 Best Makeup Brush Cleaners, According to Makeup Artists 2024We polled professional makeup artists and editors to find the best makeup brush cleaners. These are the soaps, cleansers, mats, and sprays that the pros use.

Source: glamour_fashion - 🏆 119. / 63 Read more »

"Everything Kamala Isn't": NYX Writer Names 1 Mutant Hero Ms. Marvel's Official OppositeKamala Khan&39;s Ms. Marvel in front of the X-Men door in The Marvels

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Back from the Dead: NYX Revives One of Its Fan-Favorites for ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ CollectionNYX's 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' makeup collection has been revived. Here's what to shop in the collection.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Professional wrestler Sid Eudy, known as ‘Sid Vicious’ and ‘Lord Humongous,’ dies at 63As both Humongous and Vicious, Eudy wrestled multiple times in Dothan, including for the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship as the latter.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »