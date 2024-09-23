NYPD Interim Commissioner Donlon Faces Pushback After 'One Voice' Policy and Freeze on Proactive Policing

NYPD Interim Commissioner Thomas Donlon laid down the law in his first hours on the job, warning brass, “There’s only one voice in this department, and that’s me’’ — while privately describing the largest police force in the nation as in disarray, sources say.Mayor Eric Adams shot down Donlon ’s first-week move to try to shake up the NYPD ’s upper ranks by giving some higher-ups the boot, a law-enforcement source told The Post.

The move rankled many brass, who view social media as key to their public-safety strategy, sources said.Sources said police brass were also taken aback by Donlon's previously disclosed plan to effectively pause proactive police work, especially with the Community Response Team — a revamped version of the department's disbanded anti-crime unit.But any hopes Donlon has to jettison existing police brass will have to wait.

Adams also wants to give the next permanent commissioner the chance to put who they want in the top departmental roles, according to sources.

