NYPD Cop Allegedly Hit Suspect With Radio, Lied About Patrol Car Crash

An NYPD cop allegedly hit a suspect with a police radio and lied about a patrol car which struck and injured a motorist, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s office.
Victoria, a nine-year NYPD veteran, was a passenger in a patrol car that crashed in to a motorcyclist Dec. 16 near Monroe Avenue and East 173rd St., leaving the rider injured, authorities said. Victoria allegedly later filed a report claiming the motorcyclist, who was arrested on reckless endangerment and criminal mischief charges, was “doing a wheelie” and drove into the police vehicle.
On April 30, near 311 East 170th St., Victoria responded to a call of a man with a gun, and later slammed his police radio on the suspect’s head, the DA said.
NYPD Police Brutality Corruption False Report Accident
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »