NYPD Cop Allegedly Hit Suspect With Radio, Lied About Patrol Car Crash

An NYPD cop allegedly hit a suspect with a police radio and lied about a patrol car which struck and injured a motorist, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s office.

Victoria, a nine-year NYPD veteran, was a passenger in a patrol car that crashed in to a motorcyclist Dec. 16 near Monroe Avenue and East 173rd St., leaving the rider injured, authorities said. Victoria allegedly later filed a report claiming the motorcyclist, who was arrested on reckless endangerment and criminal mischief charges, was “doing a wheelie” and drove into the police vehicle.

On April 30, near 311 East 170th St., Victoria responded to a call of a man with a gun, and later slammed his police radio on the suspect’s head, the DA said.

NYPD Police Brutality Corruption False Report Accident

