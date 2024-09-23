Nyland Green Expected To Return For Purdue Against Nebraska

Purdue 's secondary may be getting some much-needed assistance for Saturday's game against Nebraska . Coach Ryan Walters is optimistic that transfer cornerback Nyland Green will return to the field this weekend.
When asked what Green brings to the secondary in terms of performance and attitude, Walters simply said, "A ton. He helps out a ton." Purdue's last two weeks have been ugly on the field. The Boilermakers lost a 66-7 game to Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 14. On Saturday, Purdue fell 38-21 to Oregon State.
Purdue Nebraska Nyland Green College Football Big Ten
