NYC Secures $163.8 Million Grant To Modernize Red Hook Container Port

U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman said the city received a whopping $163.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund the project, which advocates say would ultimately result in fewer trucks on city streets and less emissions in the air.

In May, the NYC Economic Development Corporation gained control of the waterfront BMT in Red Hook from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey inMayor Eric Adams and other officials at the May 2024 ceremony announcing the transfer of the Brooklyn Marine Terminal from the Port Authority to the city’s Economic Development Corporation.

