Nurses And Patients Are Sharing The Creepiest Things They've Witnessed In A Hospital And Holy Cannoli, I'm At A Loss For Words

Nurses And Patients Are Sharing The Creepiest Things They've Witnessed In A Hospital And Holy Cannoli, I'm At A Loss For WordsThere is nothing fun about being in a hospital — whether you're there for yourself or a loved one. While hospitals can be sad places, they can also be rather creepy places.
"One time, a woman in hospice care had about ten crows outside hanging out on the ledge of her hospital room window. They all cawed briefly when she passed and took off." "I was in the waiting room, and this dude came in on a gurney from an ambulance, and I don't know what he did, but he was holding three of his fingers, and when they were taking him back, he dropped one on the floor."
"I was in the NICU with my son in the middle of the night; I knew he was dying, so I was already in a weird state and hadn't left the side of his incubator for days. The one on the other side of me, less than a foot away from me, had another baby inside who had only been in for a week. I heard the nurses trying to get a trace on the sats probe, but they were struggling, trying different wires and positions.
Hospital Nurses Patients Creepy Experiences Paranormal
