NTSB Urges Boeing, FAA to Address Potential Rudder Control Issue on 737 Aircraft

The National Transportation Safety Board issued urgent safety recommendations on Thursday to Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration in response to the potential for a jammed or restricted rudder control system on some 737 Next-Generation and 737 Max 8 aircraft. The rudder control s the side to side movement of the nose of the aircraft, otherwise known as the yaw motion.

BOEING MANAGEMENT, EMPLOYEES HAD 'DISCONNECT' ON SAFETY, PANEL FINDS As part of the investigation, NTSB investigators tested one of the rudder control components from the incident airplane at the component’s manufacturer, Collins Aerospace. After conducting testing in a cold environment, investigators discovered that the function of the component was "significantly compromised.

