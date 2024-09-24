NREL Report Highlights Gaps in Domestic Hydropower Supply Chain

NREL researchers authored a new report that makes actionable recommendations to address gaps in the domestic hydropower supply chain . Photo from Connie Castle via the 2023 Make a Splash Photo Contest, Water Power Technologies, DOESolar panels and wind turbines get a lot of attention in the current conversation about renewable energy . Meanwhile, hydropower is quietly, consistently producing large amounts of clean energy—and has been for more than a century.
Vicky Putsche, Greco, and other NREL researchers authored the study, and Kyle DeSomber provided insight and strategic direction for the report on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Water Power Technologies Office . The report builds on thefeedback WPTO gathered from hydropower industry stakeholders. In general, hydropower systems have exceptionally long lives , so replacements and refurbishment schedules have cycles that span years or decades..
. Nearly 50% of the domestic hydropower fleet is federally owned. The potential demand signal from new federal facilities and refurbishments can be significant. Federal procurement processes should be evaluated to ensure that they are effective in developing the domestic supply chain while obtaining the hydropower and pumped storage hydropower equipment and services the federal fleet needs.
. Developing tools to predict demand is another way that WPTO can help both the federal and private fleets. Tools currently in development or undergoing enhancements include a database of domestic suppliers along the hydropower supply chain and a tool that allows users to see data on individual hydropower generation units.
Hydropower Supply Chain Renewable Energy NREL Domestic Manufacturing
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »
Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »