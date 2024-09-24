Novo Nordisk CEO Faces Tough Questions on Drug Prices

The chief executive of the drugmaker Novo Nordisk , Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, is scheduled to face tough questions Tuesday on Capitol Hill about the high costs of the company’s widely popular weight-loss drugs.The head of the committee, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has been vocal about his frustrations over how much Novo Nordisk charges Americans for both Ozempic and Wegovy ."In general, we pay by far the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs.

“We appreciate that it is frustrating that each country has its own healthcare system, but making isolated and limited comparisons ignores” a “fundamental fact,” the company said. “Unfortunately, even when we lower our prices, too often patients in the United States don’t receive the savings — this is a problem.” in February found that in 2022, prices of all drugs in the U.S. — both brand name and generic — were nearly three time as high as in other wealthy countries.

The company also stated that Ozempic’s net price has gone down by 40% since it was introduced in the U.S. Wegovy, too, is “following a similar trajectory.” The net price is how much money a drug company makes from a drug after rebates and discounts., Jørgensen defended the costs of both drugs by saying that it was actually saving taxpayer money by reducing health care costs associated with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Sanders has also said that other pharmaceutical companies have claimed that they could make generic versions of Ozempic and Wegovy, which contain the same active ingredient, semaglutide, at a fraction of the cost. He has declined to name the companies. Novo Nordisk holds the patent on semaglutide, so other companies aren't able to make a generic version. That leaves Novo Nordisk — and ultimately Jørgensen — to answer questions about the price of its blockbuster drugs.Sean "Diddy" Combs

Drug Prices Novo Nordisk Ozempic Wegovy Healthcare Costs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Novo Nordisk CEO testifies at Senate hearing over high weight loss drug pricesSen. Bernie Sanders argues that Novo Nordisk charges Americans substantially higher prices for its drugs than it does for patients in other countries.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Ozempic, Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk faces hearing over high cost of weight loss drugsBlockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy have sparked conversation and changed weight loss worldwide. In an exclusive interview, NBC News’ Megan Fitzgerald sits down with Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen who helmed it all, and presses him on the high price, drug shortages, and long-term effects.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Novo Nordisk CEO Claims High Drug Prices Due to US Healthcare SystemNovo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen faced questioning on Capitol Hill over the high cost of the company's weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy. Jørgensen claimed the high prices were due to complications of the U.S. healthcare system.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Novo Nordisk CEO Defends Ozempic Price In Senate TestimonyTy Roush is a New York City-based breaking news reporter who frequently covers Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the automotive industry and sports money. He joined Forbes in 2022 and has covered Exxon acquiring Pioneer for nearly $60 billion, a mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs across the U.S.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

Novo Nordisk CEO to Face Senate Grilling Over High Drug PricesThe CEO of Novo Nordisk, Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, will testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday regarding the high prices of the company's weight loss drug Wegovy and diabetes treatment Ozempic. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who chairs the committee, alleges that Novo Nordisk charges significantly higher prices for its drugs in the US compared to other countries.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Novo Nordisk CEO to testify at Senate hearing over high weight loss drug pricesSen. Bernie Sanders argues that Novo Nordisk charges Americans substantially higher prices for its drugs than it does for patients in other countries.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »