Notre Dame Guard Hannah Hidalgo Becomes First Philadelphia Area Player to Win Prestigious Award

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo becomes the first player from the Philadelphia area to win the award named after North Philly legend. Hidalgo's exceptional skills and contributions on both ends of the court set her apart from other deserving candidates.

The award, given by the Phoenix Club of Philadelphia, has been awarded since 2013. Hidalgo follows in the footsteps of Notre Dame alum Skylar Diggins-Smith, who won the award in its inaugural year.

Notre Dame Hannah Hidalgo Philadelphia Award Basketball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo 'humbled' by newfound stardomHannah Hidalgo said she is 'humbled' by her stardom and that she never anticipated being 'the face of something.'

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Oregon State frustrates Hannah Hidalgo and beats Notre Dame 70-65 in Sweet 16Oregon State's bigs played huge and the Beavers held Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo in check on Friday to advance to the program's first regional final in six years.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo upset over 'BS' nose ring decision during crucial March Madness gameNotre Dame star freshman Hannah Hidalgo took issue with the referees over the removal of her nose ring during a tournament game against Oregon State.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Notre Dame vs. Kent State: NCAA Tournament First RoundNotre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) celebrates during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Kent State in the NCAA Tournament. Kent State forward Bridget Dunn blocks Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld. Notre Dame guard Anna DeWolfe shoots as Kent State forward Bridget Dunn defends. Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey claps during the game.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Hidalgo helps No. 14 Notre Dame edge No. 10 NC State for ACC Tournament titleStar freshman Hannah Hildalgo had 22 points as No. 14 Notre Dame held off No. 10 North Carolina State 55-51 in Sunday’s championship game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. It marked the Irish's first title since 2019. Hildalgo had two buckets for the lead lateto go with six rebounds and six assists for the game.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Oregon State frustrates Hidalgo and beats Notre Dame 70-65 in Sweet 16Timea Gardiner scored 21 points, Raegan Beers added 18 and 13 rebounds and Oregon State stymied Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo to beat the Irish 70-65 and advance to their first regional final in eight years.Donovyn Hunter added 11 points for the Beavers (27-7), who will face either overall top-seed South Carolina or Indiana on Sunday.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »