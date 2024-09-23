Northvolt To Cut 1,600 Jobs In Sweden As Part Of Restructuring

Northvolt said that following initial steps taken as part of a strategic review, the company had revised its scope of operations in Sweden "to ensure that its resources are focused on accelerating production in large-scale cell manufacturing at Northvolt Ett."

The strategic action requires Northvolt to reduce its global workforce by around 20% and a 25% reduction in Sweden, the firm said. Alongside plans to lay off staff, the cash-strapped company said it would suspend plans for a sizable expansion of Northvolt Ett, noting the project had been intended to provide an additional 30 gigawatt hours of annual cell manufacturing capacity.

