Northern Rail Staff Receive Extra Training To Protect Vulnerable Passengers

Staff at a major rail operator have been given extra training in order to protect vulnerable passengers .

The initiative follows incidents on services over the summer, including one in which a conductor ensured a passenger received swift medical treatment when they were taken ill while on board. The training has been delivered by the charity Railway Children, whose work focuses on identifying individuals at risk and helping with early forms of intervention.

Earlier this month, two staff at Blackburn station were praised for finding a missing eight-year-old girl, the company added.

Rail Vulnerable Passengers Northern Train Staff Training Mental Health

