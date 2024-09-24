Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia Brace for Potential Category 3 Storm

17 minutes agoTwo Northeast Florida schools receive National Blue Ribbon AwardVideo shows man shooting at undercover JSO detectives before running off on Jacksonville’s EastsideGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider Deals– Residents in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia are bracing for a possible Category 3 storm, which is expected to make landfall anywhere from Cedar Key to Tallahassee.

Inland areas around Charlton, Brantley, Ware County, and along the I-75 corridor will also be significantly affected. Wind gusts could exceed 90 mph, with Gainesville experiencing winds in the upper 60 to lower 70 mph range. Furthermore, tornado watches may be issued across the region from late Wednesday night into early Friday.The Weather Authority urges residents to complete their storm preparations by Wednesday.

