Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia Brace for Potential Category 3 Storm

17 minutes agoTwo Northeast Florida schools receive National Blue Ribbon AwardVideo shows man shooting at undercover JSO detectives before running off on Jacksonville’s EastsideGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider Deals– Residents in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia are bracing for a possible Category 3 storm, which is expected to make landfall anywhere from Cedar Key to Tallahassee.
Inland areas around Charlton, Brantley, Ware County, and along the I-75 corridor will also be significantly affected. Wind gusts could exceed 90 mph, with Gainesville experiencing winds in the upper 60 to lower 70 mph range. Furthermore, tornado watches may be issued across the region from late Wednesday night into early Friday.The Weather Authority urges residents to complete their storm preparations by Wednesday.
Storm Northeast Florida Southeast Georgia Category 3 Weather Authority
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Georgia Tech vs Florida State: PFF Grades for Every Georgia Tech Player on DefenseGeorgia Tech's defense entered yesterday's game vs Florida State with a lot of questions marks, but they had a tremendous performance. After finishing as one of
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: Key Georgia State Players to Know for Saturday's GameGeorgia State have some key players returning in a talented receiving core and some key defensive starters. Here are some players you should watch for
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »