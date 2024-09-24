North Texas Drone Company Sky Elements to Compete in America's Got Talent Finale

The America’s Got Talent finale is set to air on September 24 and six men from North Texas are in the running for the million-dollar prize.

Coppell-based Sky Elements is an aerial entertainment company, that releases thousands of drones into the air to create vibrant light shows that make characters, shapes, and even logos for special events.“We are just so excited,” Preston Ward, chief pilot of Sky Elements and Drone Shows said."This has been just such an unexpected ride to be on America's Got Talent and to make it all the way to the finale. We hope we do North Texas proud, do the entire state of Texas proud.

In 2023, the Sky Elements team broke two Guinness World Records for their Christmas drone showcase, a retelling of the Nutcracker ballet. The event, held at the Birdville football stadium with 1,499 drones, marked the largest and tallest drone show ever witnessed in Texas, towering at 700 feet. Thethat Sky Elements attempted with this drone show were the “Largest Fictional Character made with multi-rotors or drones” and “Largest Aerial Image made with multi-rotors or drones.

