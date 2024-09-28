North Texas City Pauses Growth Amid Rapid Expansion

A North Texas city is putting a temporary stop to its rapid growth: the city of Princeton has approved a four-month pause on new residential building approvals.

“It became clear that we’re growing much faster than was anticipated or planned for,” said Tommy Mapp, director of public works for the city of Princeton.US Census data showed from 2005 to 2023, Princeton’s population exploded from just over 4,000 to more than 28,000 residents. Last year, Princeton was named the third-fastest growing city in the country after its population rose 22%.

“With the moratorium, we’re looking for a little bit of breathing room,” said Mapp. “Some time to reevaluate how we’re growing, where we’re growing, and how we’re going to continue to grow into the future.”Princeton’s leaders said they would be able to use the next four months to draft new zoning, subdivision, and roadway plans to manage the growth.

“We’ve been extremely busy these last couple of months. We do need a bit of a break so that we can catch our breath,” said Princeton Chief of Police James Waters. “And two, with the recent approval in the budget, hire these new officers and allow us to get them trained.”

