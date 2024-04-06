North Carolina State basketball team's path to NCAA tournament

By the time the North Carolina State men’s basketball team returned to campus following a fourth straight loss to close the regular season March 9, its players had a clear understanding of the path required to reach the NCAA tournament. The Wolfpack’s body of work fell well short of consideration for an at-large berth, and thus its only path into the field of 68 was to win five games in as many days at the ACC tournament in D.C.

Speculation surrounding Coach Kevin Keatts’s uncertain job security presented a potential distraction, except his charges never allowed such reports to interfere with their preparation for the conference tournament opener against last-place Louisville at Capital One Arena. Keatts’s unflappable demeanor instead provided those in the locker room with an understated confidence that the improbable was achievabl

North Carolina State Basketball NCAA Tournament ACC Tournament Kevin Keatts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



washingtonpost / 🏆 15. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Carolina Defeats North Carolina State in Women's NCAA TournamentSouth Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) shoots over North Carolina State center River Baldwin (1) during the first half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

South Carolina Defeats North Carolina State in Women's NCAA TournamentSouth Carolina guard Bree Hall's impressive performance leads the team to victory against North Carolina State in the women's NCAA Tournament. The game took place in Cleveland on April 5, 2024.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

North Carolina and Michigan State square off in second round of NCAA TournamentThe No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels and Michigan State Spartans play in the NCAA Tournament second round. The teams play Saturday for the first time this season. North Carolina is 19-4 against the ACC, and Michigan State is 11-11 against the Big Ten.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

North Carolina and Michigan State play in second round of NCAA TournamentThe No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels and Michigan State Spartans meet in the NCAA Tournament second round. The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season. North Carolina is 19-4 against the ACC, and Michigan State is 11-11 against the Big Ten.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

North Carolina extends its NCAA tournament mastery of Michigan StateSpartans Coach Tom Izzo fell to 0-5 against the Tar Heels in the NCAA tournament as UNC prevailed, 85-69.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

North Carolina emerges early as top state for sports betting as NCAA tournament plays outNorth Carolina is making its way up the ranks and is set to become one of the top states for sports betting -- if not the top.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »