Nordic Seaplanes Becomes World's First 'Noemi' Airline

Copenhagen, Denmark — Elfly Group, developers of the all-electric seaplane programme ‘ Noemi ’ , is delighted to announce a new partnership with Denmark’s Nordic Seaplanes , which will see the dedicated seaplane operator become the world’s first ‘ Noemi ’ airline. Nordic Seaplanes signed an MoU for five aircraft with an option for an additional ten Noemi amphibious aircraft today and agreed wider collaboration to explore new coastal markets beyond Scandinavia.
“We have a very successful operation with our Twin Otters, but we are excited to embrace a future into 2030 that is electric,” said Ole Christensen. With Elfly’s Noemi in a 9 seat configuration, we are making an investment in clean technology, sustainability, which will assure our business well into the future, not just for Denmark but as we look to expand into other coastal markets too.”
Lasse Rungholm, Nordic Seaplanes co founder welcomed the new collaboration. Speaking today he said this will secure our goal of no emission seaplane travel.Nordic Seaplanes owners Lasse Rungholm and Lars Erik Nielsen are passionate about seaplanes. Lasse previously flew as a captain for Maldivian Air Taxi and Trans Maldivian Airways, which merged in 2013 to create the world’s largest seaplane operator, with a 65-strong Twin Otter fleet.
