NOAA Provides Aerial Damage Assessment Images Following Hurricane Helene

Aerial view of flooding in Lanark Village, Florida, collected by NOAA aircraft on September 27, 2024.

The National Geodetic Survey is collecting aerial damage assessment images in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Imagery is collected in specific areas by NOAA aircraft, identified by NOAA in coordination with FEMA and other state and federal partners. Collected NOAA Emergency Response Imagery is available below and new imagery will be posted as soon as it is available. View tips onNOAA's aerial imagery captures damage to coastal areas caused by a storm and aids safe navigation. Aerial imagery is a crucial tool to determine the extent of the damage inflicted by flooding, and to compare baseline coastal areas to assess the damage to major ports and waterways, coastlines, critical infrastructure, and coastal communities.

Hurricane Helene NOAA Damage Assessment Aerial Imagery Flooding

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NOAA / 🏆 160. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Salvation Army provides disaster services in response to Hurricane HeleneThe Salvation Army plans to activate its disaster response teams to provide immediate relief to communities affected by Hurricane Helene

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Georgia Gov. Kemp provides update on response, recovery efforts in wake of Hurricane HeleneGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp and emergency response leaders will provide an update on Hurricane Helene response and recovery efforts Friday morning.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

LIVE: City of Jacksonville provides update on Hurricane Helene response effortsCity of Jacksonville officials and other agencies will provide an update on Hurricane Helene’s response efforts Friday at noon.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane update: Helene to bring waves, wind, rain to Chicago area; no sunshine until next weekHurricane Helene made landfall in Florida Thursday as category 4 hurricane

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Live updates: Helene now a Category 1 hurricane; likely a major hurricane at Florida landfallHelene strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday and is expected to strengthen further – potentially becoming a major hurricane – before making landfall over Florida on Thursday. Life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, torrential rain, and flooding are possible.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane Helene Strengthens To Category 1, Expected To Become Major Hurricane Before Florida LandfallHurricane Helene intensified into a Category 1 storm Wednesday and is projected to strengthen further, potentially reaching major hurricane status (Category 3 or higher) before making landfall in Florida Thursday. The storm threatens life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, torrential rain, and flooding across parts of the Sunshine State.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »