No return to austerity, says UK finance minister Rachel Reeves

LIVERPOOL, England - Finance minister Rachel Reeves will promise Britain on Monday there will be no return to"austerity" or widespread spending cuts despite previous warnings of a tough budget aimed at fixing the foundations of the economy.

At the Labour Party conference in the northern English city of Liverpool, Reeves will use Monday's keynote speech to reiterate that she will make the necessary decisions to give the stability she said was"the essential precondition for business to invest with confidence and families to plan for the future".

Amid criticism that Reeves and Prime Minister Keir Starmer have taken an overly gloomy view which, along with a furore over donations, has cast a pall over what would otherwise have been a Labour celebration of their first election win for 14 years, she will hint at a brighter future beyond the tough circumstances she inherited.

