No Gun-Related Initiatives Led by Voters on Fall Ballot

No ballot will have a gun-related initiative led by voters this fall. While seven states had tried to get 11 citizen-led firearm referendums on the ballot this year, all of them failed, according to Victoria Rose, who tracks the measures for the elections database Ballotpedia. Seven of the proposals supported expanding gun rights, including one in Oregon that would have created a right to carry concealed firearms without a permit, Rose said.

' But Randy Kozuch, the executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action, pointed to major ways in which gun rights have expanded in the last few years. In its first major ruling on a Second Amendment case in more than a decade, the Supreme Court in 2022 made it easier for millions of people to carry handguns in public.

Gun Control Ballot Initiatives Elections Firearms Referendums

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liberal Gun Owners wants to change how the US addresses gun-related issuesLiberal Gun Owners group is aiming to change the way both Republicans and Democrats think about how the U.S. deals with politicies surrounding firearms.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Memphis City Council sues election commission for blocking gun control ballot initiativesPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

There are no gun-related ballot measures initiated by voters in 2024Melissa Chan is a reporter for NBC News Digital with a focus on veterans’ issues, mental health in the military and gun violence.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Harris-led office, ATF stonewalling probe into 'collusion' with anti-gun group lawsuit: House Oversight chairThe White House anti-gun violence office 'overseen' by VP Harris may have focused less on gun crimes and more on targeting a legal gun maker, a House Republican charges.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Gun, dirt bike robbery led to shelter-in-place, classes cancelled in Dennis Twp.No classes at Dennis Township School District schools in Cape May County on Sept. 10, 2024 due to 'danger in the area.' A man says two men broke into his home,…

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Gunmen sought in 2 separate robberies that led to home invasions, gun battle on Southwest SidePolice are looking for two gunmen in connection with separate robberies and home invasions that took place 15 minutes apart.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »