No Gun Control Referendums Qualify For Ballots In Seven States

Voters in seven states had tried to get 11 firearm referendums on the ballot this year, but none had enough signatures to move forwardWhile seven states had tried to get 11 citizen-led firearm referendums on the ballot this year, all of them failed, according to Victoria Rose, who tracks the measures for the elections database Ballotpedia.supported expanding gun rights, including one in Oregon that would have created a right to carry concealed firearms without a permit, Rose said.

None of the 11 proposals had enough signatures to move forward, Rose said, which is not odd. Only six gun initiatives have made it to a vote since 2000, she said. “We have seen a historic pivot and change in state legislatures across the country to proactively legislate,” Heyne said. Since 2012, states have passed more than 620 gun safety laws, advocates said. In 2022, President Joe Biden enacted the the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades. It provided grants to states for “red flag laws,” enhanced background checks to include juvenile records and also increased background checks for people 18 to 21, among other things.

