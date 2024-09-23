No Free Trial for Peacock, But You Can Still Access It Through Instacart

Since its launch in July 2020, Peacock has evolved into a leading streaming platform owned by NBCUniversal, with a range of streaming tiers - but does it have a free trial ? Known for its wide variety of content, Peacock features everything from popular NBC shows and original programming to live sports, news, and movies. Initially, Peacock attracted users with a free tier that included limited content and ads.

No, Peacock Doesn't Have A Free Trial, But Users Can Access It Through Instacart Why Free Trials Are Becoming Less Common Peacock no longer provides a traditional free trial for new subscribers. This is a shift many other streaming services have also adopted in recent years. Platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max have phased out free trials, focusing instead on offering flexible subscription models to entice users.

One notable alternative is Instacart+, a premium membership service offered by the grocery delivery platform Instacart. Through Instacart+, members can receive Peacock Premium as a free add-on to their subscription. Instacart+ costs $9.99 per month or $99 annually, offering benefits such as free delivery on orders over a certain amount, reduced service fees, and exclusive deals with various retailers.

