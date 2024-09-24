No Charges Filed Against Concealed Carry Holder in Fatal Detroit Lions Tailgate Shooting

No charges will be filed against the concealed carry permit holder who shot and killed two people during a Detroit Lions tailgate party last Sunday.on the shooting, noting that it occurred around 4:30 p.m. following a fight and that one person died at the scene. A second individual later died at the hospital.

FOX 2 Detroit noted that investigators determined that the 40-year-old concealed carrier fired his fatal shot after first having a gun pulled on him by Jalen Welch. The concealed carrier fired one shot that passed through Welch’s head and hit a bystander named Rayshawn Palmer. Welch and the bystander both died.Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy saying, “The most heartbreaking of all is the fact that a completely and totally innocent bystander, Mr. Palmer was shot and killed with the same bullet that passed through the head of Mr. Welch…It could have been any one of us.

Shooting Detroit Lions Concealed Carry Fatal Tailgate Party

