No. 4 Alabama Faces Top-Ranked Georgia in SEC Opener

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide has its hands full this week as they welcome the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs for the conference opener. Both schools enter the matchup unbeaten but the Bulldogs are the favorite due to a strong defense, an intrenched coaching staff and a veteran leader under center.
"I think their quarterback, Carson Beck, is as good as it comes in college football right now," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "Incredibly efficient with his decision-making, does not take many sacks, rarely turns the ball over, takes care of the football and I think he does a really tremendous job in his intermediate throwing game and has great accuracy in those things.
College Football SEC Alabama Georgia Carson Beck
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: PFF Grades For Every Player on Georgia Tech's DefenseAfter a strong performance against Florida State in Week Zero, Georgia Tech's defense looked to follow it up with another strong performance against Georgia Sta
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »