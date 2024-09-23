No. 4 Alabama Faces Top-Ranked Georgia in SEC Opener

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide has its hands full this week as they welcome the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs for the conference opener. Both schools enter the matchup unbeaten but the Bulldogs are the favorite due to a strong defense, an intrenched coaching staff and a veteran leader under center.

"I think their quarterback, Carson Beck, is as good as it comes in college football right now," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "Incredibly efficient with his decision-making, does not take many sacks, rarely turns the ball over, takes care of the football and I think he does a really tremendous job in his intermediate throwing game and has great accuracy in those things.

