No. 3 Ohio State Looks For First Big Test at Michigan State

Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins leaves the Marshall defense in the dust during first half action in the college football game between the Marshall Thundering Herd at the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, September 21, 2024. David Petkiewicz, cleveland.comThe 3rd-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes hit the road for a Saturday night game against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium. The contest is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

That cost is lower with the annual subscription plan, which starts at $79.99, or 17 percent off the monthly price. Ohio State is 3-0 and still seeking its first big test of the 2024 season. The Buckeyes have been dominant through three games, outscoring Akron , Western Michigan and Marshall by a combined 157-20 with the nation’s No. 4 scoring defense and No. 3 scoring offense in the country.

Ohio State has one of the most potent backfields in the country with Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins and senior TreVeyon Henderson both topping 200 yards and averaging at least 8.6 yards per carry.Michigan State won its first three games under first-year coach Jonathan Smith before falling, 23-19, on the road to Boston College last Saturday night. The Spartans had previously beaten Florida Atlantic , Maryland and Prairie View .

