No. 24 Texas A&M Hosts Arkansas in Final 'Southwest Classic' at AT&T Stadium

For what is set to be the final time inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies will host the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2024 rendition of the " Southwest Classic ."
The Aggies are 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in SEC conference play after a big road win against Florida two weeks ago, which found Texas A&M back in the AP and Coaches' Top 25 Polls.and it looks like he will be under center for the Aggies again in Arlington.The Aggies face a little more of a challenge in this year's Classic, as the Razorbacks are also 3-1 and defeated the Auburn Tigers last week to open up their SEC slate.
Will the Aggies continue their dominance in the rivalry? Or will the Razorbacks take the trophy home to Fayetteville? Kickoff is at 2:30, and we will be right here with live updates as the action unfolds for one final time inside "Jerry World."
Texas A&M Arkansas Southwest Classic SEC College Football
