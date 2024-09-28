No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs Face No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide In Primetime Clash

Carson Beck and the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs head into the mystique of Bryant-Denny Stadium to battle the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide today. This game is available on multiple streaming services for free. This matchup will broadcast live on ABC at 7:30 p.m. Eastern . ESPN’s College Gameday is on site for the massiveAnother option is to sign up for an annual subscription for $109.99, which saves about 17% off compared to the monthly route.
Junior defensive back Malaki Starks is versatile weapon that will cause the Crimson Tide receivers fits. Starks has six solo tackles and one interception. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has guided the Bulldogs to two national championships in the last three years. They have won 42-straight regular season games. In their last 51 games, the Bulldogs are 1-2 against Alabama and 48-0 against the rest of college football.The Crimson Tide will host the Bulldogs for the first time since 2020. They are an underdog at home for the first time since 2007.
Alabama’s brightest star is also one of its youngest. Freshman Ryan Williams has dazzled. Williams has 10 receptions for 285 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging an astonishing 28.5 yards per reception and has at least one touchdown catch in every game.
