Nintendo To Stop Repairs For Classic Mini Consoles In Japan

Somehow, Nintendo ’s NES Classic Edition console is already almost eight years old, while the Super Nintendo Classic Edition is about to turn seven. That’s apparently old enough for Nintendo to announce that the Japan ese versions of the consoles — the Nintendo Classic Mini Family Computer and the Nintendo Classic Mini Super Famicom — will no longer be eligible for repair once Nintendo Japan ’s current stock of parts runs out.

The timeline could be shorter for these consoles. Although the relatively unpopular Wii U sold even fewer units than the GameCube, Nintendo still managed to make and move over 13 million of them. However, the company limited the availability of its Classic Edition consoles, and although they frequently sold out, there were fewer of them manufactured, which could result in a much smaller stockpile of spare parts.

