Niecy Nash-Betts Jokes Travis Kelce Was 'Greedy' On Set Of 'Grotesquerie'

Friday that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was “greedy” when munching on food on set of their new FX series, “ Grotesquerie .”

Bowen Yang shares more clues on mystery ‘Saturday Night Live’ host who made multiple cast members cry It’s unclear how Kelce’s character is involved in the plot, but it is known that he appears in the series on a limited basis.

Niecy Nash-Betts Travis Kelce Grotesquerie FX Eating Habits

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PageSix / 🏆 320. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Grotesquerie’ Trailer: Niecy Nash-Betts Stars, Travis Kelce Predicts ‘No Future’ in Ungodly ThrillerRyan Murphy's 'Grotesquerie' stars Niecy Nash-Betts as a detective investigating ungodly crimes.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Travis Kelce 'very charming' in 'Grotesquerie' role, says star Niecy Nash-BettsThe actress said that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was “lovely to have on set” during his cameo in Ryan Murphy’s latest thriller series.

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Niecy Nash-Betts Jokes Travis Kelce Was 'Greedy' While Grabbing Food During Rehearsals for GrotesquerieTravis Kelce would eat 'anything and everything' while rehearsing lines for 'Grotesquerie' with costar Niecy Nash-Betts, the Emmy winner joked in a new interview.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Niecy Nash-Betts teams up again with Ryan Murphy for a new FX thriller, 'Grotesquerie'Niecy Nash-Betts teams up again with Ryan Murphy for a new FX horror/drama. This one is called 'Grotesquerie.'

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

‘Grotesquerie’ New York Premiere Red Carpet Photos: Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, MoreThe 'Grotesquerie' premiere was on Monday, September 23rd in New York City. Here are Deadline's favorite shots from the red carpet.

Source: DEADLINE - 🏆 109. / 63 Read more »

Niecy Nash-Betts teams up again with Ryan Murphy for a new FX thriller, 'Grotesquerie'Niecy Nash-Betts teams up again with Ryan Murphy for a new FX horror/drama. This one is called 'Grotesquerie.'

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »