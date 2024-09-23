Nicole Kidman To Star In New 'Kay Scarpetta' Series

were interested in pursuing the project. However, it wasn’t until this September that the rumors became reality, with Kidman, Curtis, and several other leads announced in the process.

If you’re a longtime Scarpetta fan like me , keep reading to find out everything we know so far about this developing book-to-series adaptation.Cornwell first introduced Scarpetta to fans back in 1990 with the release of her mystery. In it, fans learned that Scarpetta lived in Richmond and served as chief medical examiner for the Commonwealth of Virginia. The petite blonde is a whip-smart workaholic with perfectionist tendencies and a love for cooking .

Cornwell has attributed her inspiration for the character to now-retired real-life Virginia Chief Medical ExaminerAs Cornwell fans well remember, Scarpetta resigned as chief medical examiner after the events of 2000’s. She worked as a private forensic consultant for a time before becoming the head of the National Forensic Academy in Hollywood, Florida . Scarpetta also spends time in both Charleston and Massachusetts.

But according to the show’s logline, the series will follow Scarpetta as she returns to Virginia and her former position as chief medical examiner. The mystery thriller will focus on her “complex relationships, both personal and professional — including her sister Dorothy — with plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover.”You might say the cast for the series is stacking up to be pretty star-studded. Taking the lead role will be Nicole Kidman, apparently a longtime fan of the Cornwell character.

Executive producing and starring alongside Kidman will be the aforementioned Jamie Lee Curtis, who’s excited to step into the shoes of Scarpetta’s sister, Dorothy. “I know the ardent fans of the books will be very happy, and the new audience will be compelled by the characters, crimes, and mysteries that are the trifecta of Patricia’s masterful storytelling,” Curtis said, adding, “and a warning…….. there WILL be BLOOD.

