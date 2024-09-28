Nico Collins Expected To Play Despite Hamstring Injury

Multiple lanes blocked on Katy Freeway after big rig gets stuck underneath bridgeAlleged drunk driver hits and kills woman on sidewalkGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider DealsJacksonville Jaguars

He’s on pace for a career-high 102 catches for 1,915 yards and six touchdowns. He’s averaging 3.1 yards of separation, per Next Gen Stats, the same average as New York Giants rookie wide receiver and NFL yardage leader Malik Nabers. The trend around the NFL is a decrease in passing yardage with the increased popularity of two-high safety coverage schemes.“We’ve got to learn how to adjust during the game,” Collins said. “You never know what they’re going to throw at you and you never know what you’re going to walk into. You have to adjust. That’s the point of being a pro.

Since his breakout season last year, Collins signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension. The former University of Michigan standout is more than justifying the hefty investment as a vital part of an ultra-talented receiving corps that includes Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs and speedy Tank Dell.

For Collins, it’s about maximizing the moment. He caught a career-high 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns in a breakthrough season last year.And the off-script plays are becoming increasingly more commonplace in the potent passing connection between Collins and Stroud. Stroud’s 55-yard pass to Collins against the Colts had a completion probability of 16.6%, Stroud’s most improbable completion of his NFL career, according to NextGen Stats analytics.

