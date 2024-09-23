Nick Cannon Wishes He'd Done This Differently When Insuring His Private Parts

Father of 12 Nick Cannon wishes he'd done this differently when he took out a $10 million insurance policy on his private parts earlier this year.Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"You hear all these supermodels ensuring their legs for millions of dollars, why shouldn't I insure my best assets?" the 43-year-old reasoned."I gotta make sure my kids are taken care of when my manhood no longer works.

