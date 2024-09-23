NFL Referee Caught Watching Porn on Instant Replay Device

DALLAS—Facing serious consequences for multiple violations of the league’s HR guidelines, local NFL referee Greg Clancy reportedly came under fire this weekend for watching pornography on his work instant replay device. “Unfortunately, Mr.

net, along with accusations of delayed penalty calls, multiple incidents of explicit videos flashing on the Jumbotron screen for brief moments, and a tendency for the referee to take the instant replay device with him into the stadium bathrooms for long stretches of time. “When we intercepted several messages from his device from a hot, horny MILF who lives nearby, it became clear that Clancy was abusing his work technology for personal sexual gratification.

NFL Referee Pornography Disciplinary Action Instant Replay Device

TheOnion

