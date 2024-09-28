NFL Owners Donate $4 Million To Hurricane Helene Recovery Efforts

Owners of two NFL franchises have combined to give $4 million to help with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. David and Nicole Tepper, the owners of the Carolina Panthers, announced a $3 million commitment to relief efforts in the Carolinas , and the Glazer family, which owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will gave $1 million.

The Denver Broncos, who were staying at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia due to back-to-back games on the east coast, practiced on indoor tennis courts. Saturday's Appalachian State-Liberty football game was also canceled, while the East Tennessee football team slept in buses since flooding halted its travel Friday night.

Corporation on Friday launched a donation drive for the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Helene relief efforts and urged viewers to help people affected by the deadly storm, the company announced. Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report. Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

NFL Hurricane Helene Donation Relief Efforts Carolinas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Livestock Owners Prepare For Hurricane HeleneAs people evacuate ahead of Hurricane Helene, livestock owners in Alabama are making arrangements to shelter their animals. The state is offering temporary shelters at the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery and the Pike County Cattleman's Association near Troy.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Livestock Owners Need To Prepare For Hurricane HeleneAs people evacuate in anticipation of Hurricane Helene, livestock owners must also make arrangements for their animals. Shelters are available at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery and the Pike County Cattleman's Association near Troy.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane Helene Highlights Dangers for Electric Vehicle OwnersAs Hurricane Helene approaches Florida, experts warn EV owners about the risks of flooding and power outages. Submerged electric vehicles can catch fire, and charging stations become unavailable during blackouts.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Owners Commit Massive Donation To Hurricane Helene Relief EffortThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners have made a considerable donation amid the relief efforts for Hurricane Helene.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane update: Helene to bring waves, wind, rain to Chicago area; no sunshine until next weekHurricane Helene made landfall in Florida Thursday as category 4 hurricane

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

HURRICANE HELENE: Alabama offers plenty of hurricane evacuation routesMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »