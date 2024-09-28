NFL Owners Donate $4 Million To Hurricane Helene Recovery Efforts

Owners of two NFL franchises have combined to give $4 million to help with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. David and Nicole Tepper, the owners of the Carolina Panthers, announced a $3 million commitment to relief efforts in the Carolinas , and the Glazer family, which owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will gave $1 million.
The Denver Broncos, who were staying at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia due to back-to-back games on the east coast, practiced on indoor tennis courts. Saturday's Appalachian State-Liberty football game was also canceled, while the East Tennessee football team slept in buses since flooding halted its travel Friday night.
Corporation on Friday launched a donation drive for the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Helene relief efforts and urged viewers to help people affected by the deadly storm, the company announced. Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report. Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.
