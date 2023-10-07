NFL announces amount of fine on Eagles’ A.J. Brown for taunting Commanders’ Emmanuel Forbes

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reaches for a touchdown catch in front of Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia.
The TD actually put the game at risk. The Eagles could have ground down the clock, forced the Commanders to use their last timeout and then attempted a chip-shot field goal for the lead with little time remaining.
"The main goal is to score, right?" he told reporters after the game. "Sometimes it happens where we ended up getting a big play. We saw a corner (Emmanuel Forbes) that was aggressive. We took an opportunity there, and it worked. Jalen (Hurts) and A.J. (Brown) made a great play.
Brown made nine catches on 13 targets for a season-high 175 yards and two touchdowns, but the performance nearly came with an asterisk for that penalty, which pushed back the Eagles’ kickoff by 15 yards and gave the Commanders better field position than they could have assumed.
"Obviously, you go in there and score," Sirianni said. "Then, what you don't want is the penalty to give them the extra 15 yards. A.J. was obviously apologetic about that coming off the field, a lot of emotions in that game. We'll definitely learn from that. It will be a teaching from that.""Everybody got their own opinion," he told NJ Advance Media.
Said Sirianni: "I'm not sure I'm going to apologize for scoring too quick ever unless we can help it."Eagles Pro Bowler to Taylor Swift: 'Do not come to the game'Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.
