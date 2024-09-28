Newsom Vetoes Bill Requiring Cars To Beep At Speeders

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Saturday that would have required new cars to beep at drivers if they exceed the speed limit .

In explaining his veto, Newsom said federal law already dictates vehicle safety standards and adding California-specific requirements would create a patchwork of regulations. The legislation would have likely impacted all new car sales in the U.S., since the California market is so large that car manufacturers would likely just make all of their vehicles comply.

"California should have led on this crisis as Wisconsin did in passing the first seatbelt mandate in 1961," Wiener said in a statement. "Instead, this veto resigns Californians to a completely unnecessary risk of fatality."

